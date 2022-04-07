Enjoy these photo memories from Leeds United's 3-1 Premership win against Nottingham Forest at Elland Road in April 1999. PIC: Varley Picture Agency

When seven up Leeds United felled the Forest

It was the day David O'Leary was propelled alongside Don Revie into the history books.

By Andrew Hutchinson
Thursday, 7th April 2022, 4:30 pm

His charges recorded their seventh successive victory, a result which cemented a coveted berth alongside Revie by equalling the winning run established by the original Leeds trail-blazers during their triumphant 1973-74 campaign. Goals from Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink, Ian Harte and Alan Smith earned a 3-1 Premiership win against Nottingham Forest at Elland Road in April 1999 in front of 39,645 fans. The Whites would go on to finish the campaign in fourth place while the visitors, who had Carlton Palmer sent off in stoppage time, finished bottom of the table.

1. Leeds United 3 Nottingham Forest 1

Harry Kewell gets the better of Nottingham Forest's Carlton Palmer.

2. Leeds United 3 Nottingham Forest 1

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink shrugs off the challenge of Steve Chettle before scoring with an 18-yard right-foot rocket past Mark Crossley for his 17th of the season.

3. Leeds United 3 Nottingham Forest 1

Alan Smith celebrates with Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink after he fired home from close range in the 83rd minute to wrap up the points.

4. Leeds United 3 Nottingham Forest 1

Ian Harte celebrates after firing home a breathtaking 25-yard curling free kick with his left-foot.

