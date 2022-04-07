When seven up Leeds United felled the Forest

His charges recorded their seventh successive victory, a result which cemented a coveted berth alongside Revie by equalling the winning run established by the original Leeds trail-blazers during their triumphant 1973-74 campaign. Goals from Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink, Ian Harte and Alan Smith earned a 3-1 Premiership win against Nottingham Forest at Elland Road in April 1999 in front of 39,645 fans. The Whites would go on to finish the campaign in fourth place while the visitors, who had Carlton Palmer sent off in stoppage time, finished bottom of the table. READ MORE: 16 of the most iconic Leeds United photos of all time LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook