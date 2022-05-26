Leeds United beat Aston Villa 3-1 at Elland Road in May in Peter Reid's first game as full-time manager. Late strikes from substitute Nick Barmby and Mark Viduka saw Leeds leapfrog their opponents in the final Premiership table into 15th place. Ian Harte opened the scoring in the eighth minute with a curling free-kick before on-loan midfielder Joey Gudjonsson equalised for the visitors. But Nick Barmby, who had replaced Danny Mills 10 minutes earlier, prodded home from six yards out ten minutes from time before Mark Viduka added a third to give the home fans a rare opportunity to celebrate after the worries of this season, both on and off the pitch. READ MORE: 16 of the most iconic Leeds United photos of all time LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook
When Leeds United's turbulent season ended on a high
It was a last gasp win on the final day of a turbulent season.
By Andrew Hutchinson
Thursday, 26th May 2022, 4:30 pm
