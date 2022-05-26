Enjoy these photo memories of Leeds United's 3-1 win against Aston Villa at Elland Road in May 2003.

When Leeds United's turbulent season ended on a high

It was a last gasp win on the final day of a turbulent season.

By Andrew Hutchinson
Thursday, 26th May 2022, 4:30 pm

Leeds United beat Aston Villa 3-1 at Elland Road in May in Peter Reid's first game as full-time manager. Late strikes from substitute Nick Barmby and Mark Viduka saw Leeds leapfrog their opponents in the final Premiership table into 15th place. Ian Harte opened the scoring in the eighth minute with a curling free-kick before on-loan midfielder Joey Gudjonsson equalised for the visitors. But Nick Barmby, who had replaced Danny Mills 10 minutes earlier, prodded home from six yards out ten minutes from time before Mark Viduka added a third to give the home fans a rare opportunity to celebrate after the worries of this season, both on and off the pitch. READ MORE: 16 of the most iconic Leeds United photos of all time LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

1. Leeds United 3 Aston Villa 1

Jason Wilcox is brought down by Aston Villa's Gareth Barry

Photo: Getty

2. Leeds United 3 Aston Villa 1

Simon Johnson tries to find a way through the Aston Villa defence.

Photo: Getty

3. Leeds United 3 Aston Villa 1

Ian Harte celebrates after his free-kick gave Leeds United an early lead.

Photo: Getty

4. Leeds United 3 Aston Villa 1

Aston Villa's Gareth Barry comes under pressure from Dominic Matteo.

Photo: Getty

