Enjoy these photo memories from Leeds United's FA Cup third round clash against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park in January 1997. PIC: Dan Oxtoby

When Leeds United's Nigel Martyn saved the day at the Palace

It was Nigel Martyn that everyone had to thank.

By Andrew Hutchinson
Wednesday, 5th January 2022, 2:09 pm

Leeds United' s last line of defence saved the day at Selhurst Park in January 1997. His 88th minute penalty stop prevented Leeds United being dumped out of the FA Cup. The third round tie against Crystal Palace finished 2-2. Briane Deane had give the Whites the lead after just three minutes before Bruce Dyer equalised for the Eagles from the penalty spot. An own goal from Leif Erik Andersen restored Leeds United's advantage before Carl Veart equalised again after 69 minutes. But it was Martyn's heroics which made sure the tie went to a replay at Elland Road with the Whites winning that game thanks to a goal from Rod Wallace. READ MORE: 16 of the most iconic Leeds United photos of all time LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

1. Crystal Palace 2 Leeds United 2

Brian Deane (left) turns away after putting his side into the lead. PIC: Adam Butler/PA

Photo: Adam Butler

2. Crystal Palace 2 Leeds United 2

Lee Bowyer is pulled to the ground by David Hopkin.

Photo: Dan Oxtoby

3. Crystal Palace 2 Leeds United 2

Striker Brian Deane celebrates after scoring the opening goal of the game after just three minutes.

Photo: Dan Oxtoby

4. Leeds United 2 Crystal Palace 2

Rod Wallace drives forward with ball.

Photo: Dan Oxtoby

