When Leeds United's Nigel Martyn saved the day at the Palace

Leeds United' s last line of defence saved the day at Selhurst Park in January 1997. His 88th minute penalty stop prevented Leeds United being dumped out of the FA Cup. The third round tie against Crystal Palace finished 2-2. Briane Deane had give the Whites the lead after just three minutes before Bruce Dyer equalised for the Eagles from the penalty spot. An own goal from Leif Erik Andersen restored Leeds United's advantage before Carl Veart equalised again after 69 minutes. But it was Martyn's heroics which made sure the tie went to a replay at Elland Road with the Whites winning that game thanks to a goal from Rod Wallace.