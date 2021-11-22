When Leeds United 'wilted like the wicked witch in the Wizard of Oz'

The damming verdict of a football pundit after the managerless Whites suffered more disappointment in a torrid season when they collapsed to a home defeat against Bolton Wanderers in November 2003. Kevin Davies and Stelios Giannakopoulos did the damage for the visitors, striking in consecutive minutes in the first half at Elland Road. Caretaker boss Eddie Gray made sweeping changes, most notably recalling Australian Mark Viduka to partner Lamine Sakho up front in the absence of the talismanic Alan Smith. The Aussie striker came closest to reducing the deficit only to see Bolton goalkeeper Jussi Jaaskelainen make a stunning instinctive save from his header with jkust over 15 minutes left on the clock. Leeds looked crushed by that near miss and proceeded to give up the three points to fellow relegation-battlers Bolton without much of a fight. The Whites would go onto finish the season relegated from the Premier League and with it 16 years of hurt before they returned to the top flight. READ MORE: 16 of the most iconic Leeds United photos of all time LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook