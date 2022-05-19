When Leeds United snared the Foxes on the final day of the season

Leeds United went into the final day against Leicester City in May 2001 needing to better Liverpool's result to qualify for the Champions League. A 3-1 victory thanks to a brace from Alan Smith an Ian Harte free kick meant the Whites did all they can in front of more than 39,000 fans at Elland Road. But it was not to be as Liverpool enjoyed a 4-0 romp against Charlton Athletic at The Valley to finish a point above the Whites in the Premier League table and clinch that all important berth. It had been a season in which Leeds United became the talk of Europe thanks to a remarkable Champions League run which saw them reach the semi-final before bowing out over two legs to Valencia. READ MORE: 16 of the most iconic Leeds United photos of all time LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook