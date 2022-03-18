The words of Leeds United manager Garry Monk after watching his side beat Wolves at Molineux in October 2016. "I think that it was an excellent performance. A really gritty typical Championship game where you have to dig in," he added. Kemar Roofe thought he had scored the winner after 70 minutes but it was credited as an own goal by Azevedo Ferreira Sá Pereira. The result propelled Leeds to 10th in the table after a run of five wins from eight Championship games. READ MORE: 16 of the most iconic Leeds United photos of all time LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook
When Leeds United snared Molineux's pack of Wolves
"We are really competitive now. Overall our character shone through today and we got the deserved three points."
By Andrew Hutchinson
Friday, 18th March 2022, 4:45 am
