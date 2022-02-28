When Leeds United silenced the Bantams in their own backyard

Leeds United inflicted a rare home defeat on Bradford City in March 2000 who had veteran goalkeeper Neville Southall between the sticks. Southall's ageing defences were breached twice by Michael Bridges and though Peter Beagrie found the net with a late 25-yarder, the Bantams were well beaten. He had stepped in to plug a goalkeeping crisis with Matt Clarke and Gary Walsh out injured. And he was making his first appearance in the Premiership since his Everton career came to an end at Goodison Park in late November 1997. In the intervening two years the Welshman played for Southend, Stoke and Torquay United as well as engaging in a brief flirtation with the job of Wales manager. READ MORE: 16 of the most iconic Leeds United photos of all time LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook