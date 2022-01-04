Enjoy these photo memories from Leeds United's 4-0 FA Cup third round win against Oxford United at Elland Road in January 1998. PIC: Varley Picture Agency

When Leeds United sidestepped an FA Cup banana skin

It was the day Leeds United sidestepped a potential banana skin thanks to a comprehensive win against lower league opposition.

By Andrew Hutchinson
Tuesday, 4th January 2022, 10:00 am

The Whites coasted to a 4-0 FA Cup third round win against First Division side Oxford United at Elland Road in January 1998. 'The Chief' scored his first goal for Leeds United before Jimmy Floyd-Hasselbaink added a second from the penalty spot just before half-time. Harry Kewell added two more second half goals in quick succession. Oxford United's Martin Gray was sent off by referee Mike Reed who also red carded Nigel Martyn at the death. The Whites would go on to beat Grimsby Town (2-0) in round four and Birmingham City (3-2) in round five before bowing out against Wolverhampton Wanderers at Elland Road. READ MORE: 16 of the most iconic Leeds United photos of all time LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

1. Leeds United 4 Oxford United 0

Robert Molenaar drives forward as Oxford United's Stuart Massey tries to tackle him.

Photo: James Hardisty

2. Leeds United 4 Oxford United 0

Alan Maybury closes down Oxford United captain Mike Ford as he attempts to cleaer the ball.

Photo: James Hardisty

3. Leeds United 4 Oxford United 0

Lucas Radebe heads home to open the scoring.

Photo: Varley Picture Agency

4. Leeds United 4 Oxford United 0

Oxford United goalkeeper Phil Whitehead and his teammates are left dejected after Lucas Radebe scored his first ever goal for Leeds United.

Photo: Mel Hulme

