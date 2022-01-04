When Leeds United sidestepped an FA Cup banana skin

The Whites coasted to a 4-0 FA Cup third round win against First Division side Oxford United at Elland Road in January 1998. 'The Chief' scored his first goal for Leeds United before Jimmy Floyd-Hasselbaink added a second from the penalty spot just before half-time. Harry Kewell added two more second half goals in quick succession. Oxford United's Martin Gray was sent off by referee Mike Reed who also red carded Nigel Martyn at the death. The Whites would go on to beat Grimsby Town (2-0) in round four and Birmingham City (3-2) in round five before bowing out against Wolverhampton Wanderers at Elland Road. READ MORE: 16 of the most iconic Leeds United photos of all time LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook