Enjoy these photo memories from Leeds United's 3-1 win against Brighton & Hove Albion at Elland Road in October 2008. PIC: Jonathan Gawthorpe

When Leeds United shot down the Seagulls at Elland Road

It was a result which catapulted Leeds United to third in the League One table.

By Andrew Hutchinson
Saturday, 14th May 2022, 4:45 am

The Whites 3-1 win against Brighton & Hove Albion at Elland Road in October 2008 inflicted a first away defeat of the season on the Seagulls. Two goals just before half-time did the damage. Striker Luciano Becchio scored the first, firing home from eight yards at the second attempt, before Jermaine Beckford headed in Fabian Delph's cross. Beckford added a third in injury time, calmly finishing with Delph again providing the assist. Glenn Murray scored a late consolation from 12 yards for Brighton. READ MORE: 16 of the most iconic Leeds United photos of all time LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

1. Leeds United 3 Brighton 1

Jonathan Douglas drives through the heart of midfield.

Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Photo Sales

2. Leeds United 3 Brighton 1

Striker Jermaine Beckford rises high to open the scoring.

Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Photo Sales

3. Leeds United 3 Brighton 1

Jermaine Beckford celebrates his first goal with Aidy White.

Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Photo Sales

4. Leeds United 3 Brighton 1

Brighton's Dean Cox (left) clears the ball under pressure from Frazer Richardson.

Photo: Anna Gowthorpe

Photo Sales
SeagullsElland RoadBrightonLeague One
Next Page
Page 1 of 4