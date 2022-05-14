When Leeds United shot down the Seagulls at Elland Road

The Whites 3-1 win against Brighton & Hove Albion at Elland Road in October 2008 inflicted a first away defeat of the season on the Seagulls. Two goals just before half-time did the damage. Striker Luciano Becchio scored the first, firing home from eight yards at the second attempt, before Jermaine Beckford headed in Fabian Delph's cross. Beckford added a third in injury time, calmly finishing with Delph again providing the assist. Glenn Murray scored a late consolation from 12 yards for Brighton. READ MORE: 16 of the most iconic Leeds United photos of all time LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook