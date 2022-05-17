When Leeds United recovered from a goalkeeping blunder to prove a point

Leeds United's clash with Brentford in February 2020 will be remembered by many as a game of goalkeeping blunders at both ends of the Griffin Park pitch. A disastrous mistake from Kiko Casilla, letting a routine pass back from captain Liam Cooper roll under his foot, allowed Brentford's Said Benrahma to open the scoring with a tap-in for the Londoners. And another goalkeeping error allowed Cooper to stab home an equaliser, the ball falling at the defender's feet after Brentford goalkeeper David Raya failed to deal with a corner. "The players left everything on the pitch, we controlled their attackers well, and used the ball well this is not easy against a team like Brentford," reflected Marcelo Bielsa at full-time. The result kept Leeds second in the Championship in a season which would ultimately end in promotion as champions. READ MORE: 16 of the most iconic Leeds United photos of all time LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook