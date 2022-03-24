Enjoy these photo memories from Leeds United's 3-3 Champions League Group D draw against Lazio at Elland Road in March 2001. PIC: Getty

When Leeds United posted an ominous warning to their Champions League rivals

It was a Leeds United performance which fired an ominous warning to their Champions League rivals.

By Andrew Hutchinson
Thursday, 24th March 2022, 4:30 pm

An under-strength side delivered a hugely impressive show against Lazio at Elland Road in March 2001. Lazio may have snatched a 3-3 draw with an injury time equaliser from Sinisa Mihajlovic, but the Whites proved again why they posed a growing threat to the elite of European football. Leeds came from behind twice in the first half in an exuberant and occasionally heated encounter that belied the fact that nothing was riding on the result. READ MORE: 16 of the most iconic Leeds United photos of all time LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

