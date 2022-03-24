When Leeds United posted an ominous warning to their Champions League rivals

An under-strength side delivered a hugely impressive show against Lazio at Elland Road in March 2001. Lazio may have snatched a 3-3 draw with an injury time equaliser from Sinisa Mihajlovic, but the Whites proved again why they posed a growing threat to the elite of European football. Leeds came from behind twice in the first half in an exuberant and occasionally heated encounter that belied the fact that nothing was riding on the result. READ MORE: 16 of the most iconic Leeds United photos of all time LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook