When Leeds United plunged the Stadium of Light into darkness

It was the night Leeds United staked their claim for title glory.

By Andrew Hutchinson
Tuesday, 25th January 2022, 10:24 am
Enjoy these photo memories of Leeds United's 2-1 win at the Stadium of Light in January 2000. PIC: Getty

The Whites brushed aside the Black Cats on Wearside in January 2000 stretching their lead to four points and sending a timely message to Manchester United and Arsenal that the championship was no two-horse race. Much of the pre-match build-up had been overshadowed by non-footballing matters but Jonny Woodgate and Lee Bowyer were given the public backing of manager David O'Leary when they were included in the Leeds starting line-up. Yet it was two other visiting players, Jason Wilcox and Michael Bridges, who stole the headlines for all the right reasons. Wilcox fired Leeds in front with a fine individual strike in the first half. And Bridges, who was given a hostile reception on his return to his former club, effectively settled matters at the start of the second half. "The commotion of the past week has all been forgotten. We're all professionals and we're just getting on with the job," reflected Michael Bridges. READ MORE: 16 of the most iconic Leeds United photos of all time LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

Jason Wilcox powers through the Sunderland midfield.
Jonny Woodgate is spoken to by referee Peter Jones.

Jason Wilcox celebrates after opening the scoring. PIC: Owen Humphreys/PA
Jason Wilcox celebrates his goal with his teammates.
Michael Broidges scores Leeds United's second goal past Sunderland goalkeeper Thomas Sorensen.
Striker Kevin Phillips scores after 52 minutes to throw Sunderland a lifeline.
Harry Kewell takes on the Sunderland defence.
Lee Bowyer hunts down Sunderland's Stefan Schwarz.
Lee Bowyer acknowledges the travelling faithful at full-time.
Jason Wilcox is crowded out by the Sunderland midfield.
Michael Bridges in action.
