The First Division champions beat Wimbledon at Elland Road in August 1992 in a new-look top flight which was very much 'alive and kicking' thanks to a five-year, £305 million deal with Sky to televise matches. Striker Lee Chapman opened the scoring for the Whites after just 14 minutes before Warren Barton lobbed John Lukic from distance to equalise for the Dons. It was Leeds United's number nine who had the last laugh when he fired home with just four minutes left to pinch the win.
When Leeds United kicked off the new Premier League era with a win
It was the dawn of a new Premier league era which kicked off with an opening day win for Leeds United.
By Andrew Hutchinson
Saturday, 4th June 2022, 4:45 am
