When Leeds United kicked off the new Premier League era with a win

It was the dawn of a new Premier league era which kicked off with an opening day win for Leeds United.

By Andrew Hutchinson
Saturday, 4th June 2022, 4:45 am

The First Division champions beat Wimbledon at Elland Road in August 1992 in a new-look top flight which was very much 'alive and kicking' thanks to a five-year, £305 million deal with Sky to televise matches. Striker Lee Chapman opened the scoring for the Whites after just 14 minutes before Warren Barton lobbed John Lukic from distance to equalise for the Dons. It was Leeds United's number nine who had the last laugh when he fired home with just four minutes left to pinch the win. READ MORE: 16 of the most iconic Leeds United photos of all time LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

1. Leeds United 2 Wimbledon 1

Leeds United run out to all the Premier League razzmatazz.

Photo: Varley Picture Agency

2. Leeds United 2 Wimbledon 1

'Bring on the champions' the Whites take to the field against Wimbledon.

3. Leeds United 2 Wimbledon 1

Lee Chapman celebrates after scoring.

Photo: Varley Picture Agency

4. Leeds United 2 Wimbledon 1

Eric Cantona makes his point to the referee.

Photo: Varley Picture Agency

