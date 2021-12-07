When Leeds United and a city mourned the passing of King Billy

These photo memories rewind to December 1997 when Leeds United, a city and the football family mourned the passing of club legend Billy Bremner. The red-headed tiger who captained Leeds during their glory years of the 1960s and 1970s, died at the tragically early age of 54. These photos turn back the clock to show how supporters and the football world came together to remember a football great. READ MORE: 16 of the most iconic Leeds United photos of all time LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook