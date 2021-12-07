These photo memories turn the clock back to December 1997 when Leeds United and the football world mourned the death of Billy Bremner. PIC: Mel Hulme

When Leeds United and a city mourned the passing of King Billy

"For the sake of Leeds United he would break himself in two."

By Andrew Hutchinson
Tuesday, 7th December 2021, 5:03 pm

These photo memories rewind to December 1997 when Leeds United, a city and the football family mourned the passing of club legend Billy Bremner. The red-headed tiger who captained Leeds during their glory years of the 1960s and 1970s, died at the tragically early age of 54. These photos turn back the clock to show how supporters and the football world came together to remember a football great.

1. RIP Billy Bremner

'United legend - Simply the best.' A fan pins the back page of the Yorkshire Evening Post to a gate at Elland Road.

Photo: James Hardisty

2. Billy Bremner death

Leeds United fans leave tributes at Elland Road.

Photo: James Hardisty

3. Billy Bremner death

A flag was flown at half mast at Leeds United's Thorp Arch training ground.

4. Billy Bremner death

A shirt with a simple message left at Elland Road.

Photo: Steve Riding

