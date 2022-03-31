David Healy scrambled a headed winner against promotion-chasing Preston North End at Elland Road in March 2007 to provide three much needed points in the club's battle against relegation. The visitors took the lead after just five minutes when Brett Ormerod slotted home after Danny Pugh's through ball. But Robbie Blake levelled after the interval, sliding in to finish from a tight angle after Richard Cresswell's cross. After Preston's David Nugent missed a good chance, Healy stole in to head Eddie Lewis' cross past Andy Lonergan. "People expect so much of Healy because of what he's done for Northern Ireland. This is what happens when you score at international level, reflected Leeds United manager Denis Wise at full-time. "Everyone expects you to do it week in, week out. Unfortunately with us he's hit crossbars, he's hit posts. He's hit everything possible and it's not fallen for him at club level." READ MORE: 16 of the most iconic Leeds United photos of all time LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook
When last gasp Leeds United moved off the bottom of the Championship
It was a last minute winner which moved Leeds United off the bottom of the Championship table.
By Andrew Hutchinson
Thursday, 31st March 2022, 4:30 pm
Page 1 of 3