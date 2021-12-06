When Kemar raised the Roofe for Leeds United at Loftus Road

The striker bagged a second half hat-trick to give the Whites victory against Queens Park Rangers at Loftus Road in December 2017. He powerfully headed home Ezgjan Alioski's cross before adding his second when he finished sub Pawel Cibicki's centre. Whites goalkeeper Felix Wiedwald made a horrendous error to allow Pawel Wszolek's cross to bounce over him to give the hosts late hope. However, with the R's pushing on the Whites broke away and Roofe showed composure to finish his hat-trick. "We have had five very good performances and I'm very pleased with the team, the performance and of course the result," reflected Leeds head coach Thomas Christiansen at full-time. READ MORE: 16 of the most iconic Leeds United photos of all time LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook