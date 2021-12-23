When Fowler provided festive cheer for the Leeds United faithful

Robbie Fowler bagged a brace as the Whites edged a five goal Premier League thriller against Everton at Elland Road in December 2001. He broke his duck on 26 minutes and then doubled his tally with 20 minutes left as David O'Leary's team moved up to third in the Premiership table. Toffees substitute Joe-Max Moore reduced the deficit on 84 minutes when he volleyed home Steve Watson's right-wing cross. Then David Weir set pulses racing among the Elland Road faithful by heading home Idan Tal's corner in injury time. The result lifted the gloom that has settled over Elland Road with Lee Bowyer watching from the stands after being put on the transfer list after refusing to pay a club fine. "Lee now knows the crowd don't want him to go... we also showed him tonight what he will be missing if he decides he still wants to leave," said Leeds United manager David O'Leary. "I cannot complain about the result because Leeds were the far better side overall," admitted Everton manager Walter Smith at full-time. READ MORE: 16 of the most iconic Leeds United photos of all time LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook