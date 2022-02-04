When five star Leeds United silenced the Pompey chimes

Leeds United proved their Premiership class with an FA Cup demolition of Portsmouth on the south coast in January 1999. A Nightingale sang - Luke of that surname - to give Pompey an early lead. But five different Leeds players - David Wetherall, Ian Harte, Harry Kewell, Bruno Ribeiro and Clyde Wijnhard - went on to find Allan Knight's net at Fratton Park to ensure the Whites sailed through to the fifth round. It was a game David O'Leary handed first team debuts to Tommy Knarvik and Matthew Jones from the bench. READ MORE: 16 of the most iconic Leeds United photos of all time LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook