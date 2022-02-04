Enjoy these photo memories of Leeds United's 5-1 FA Cup fourth round win against Portsmouth at Fratton Park in January 1999. PIC: Bruce Rollinson

When five star Leeds United silenced the Pompey chimes

It was a five star performance and one which silenced the Pompey chimes.

Leeds United proved their Premiership class with an FA Cup demolition of Portsmouth on the south coast in January 1999. A Nightingale sang - Luke of that surname - to give Pompey an early lead. But five different Leeds players - David Wetherall, Ian Harte, Harry Kewell, Bruno Ribeiro and Clyde Wijnhard - went on to find Allan Knight's net at Fratton Park to ensure the Whites sailed through to the fifth round. It was a game David O'Leary handed first team debuts to Tommy Knarvik and Matthew Jones from the bench. READ MORE: 16 of the most iconic Leeds United photos of all time LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

1. Pompey 1 Leeds United 5

Pompey striker Steve Claridge was in a nautical mood ahead of the FA Cup fourth round clash. PIC: PA

2. Pompey 1 Leeds United 5

David Wetherall rises high to equalise for Leeds United.

3. Pompey 1 Leeds United 5

Harry Kewell jumps over Pompey's Michalis Vlachos.

4. Pompey 1 Leeds United 5

David Wetherall celebrates his equaliser.

