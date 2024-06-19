The Whites' training ground plans are unlikely to be affected by loan exits and takeover uncertainty as was the case last summer, with Farke and his staff ready to take training on day one of pre-season this time around.

Leeds will contest friendlies against LaLiga side Valencia, League Two Harrogate Town and as yet unnamed opponents, believed to be in Germany, during the club's unconfirmed pre-season tour before the Championship opener on the weekend of August 10.

Several members of Farke's squad are currently away on international duty, representing their nations at tournaments such as Copa America and the European Championships, while some have only just gone on their summer breaks due to end-of-season commitments with their countries. Here is a breakdown of when each Leeds player can be expected to return to Thorp Arch ahead of the new campaign.

Illan Meslier - July 1 No international involvement for ex-France U21 Meslier this summer, which means he'll be expected to report back for pre-season testing at the beginning of next month.

Karl Darlow - July 1 Experienced stopper Darlow will have enjoyed some downtime with family since the play-off final, but will be raring to go and challenge Meslier for the No. 1 spot from day one.

Kris Klaesson - July 1 Klaesson's future is uncertain given he enters the last 12 months of his Leeds contract on the first day of pre-season, but the Norwegian 'keeper will be required to turn up from the beginning, even if a move is ultimately sought.

Rasmus Kristensen - July 15/22 Kristensen's participation at the European Championships has bought him some time if he is keen to depart Leeds again next season. Denmark are likely to make it through the groups, but will probably be eliminated at the Round of 16 or quarter-final stage, which would leave two weeks for the right-back to rest, recuperate and source a move or he'll be back at Thorp Arch.

Sam Byram - July 1 Byram extended his Elland Road stay by a further season, triggering a one-year extension following the play-off final. He'll be present and correct on day one of pre-season.