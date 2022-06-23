When Dougie Freedman gave hope to the Elland Road faithful

The words of Leeds United boss Gary McAllister after Dougie Freedman's late first-leg strike gave the faithful hope in their League One semi-final play-off against Carlisle United at Elland Road in May 2008. Carlisle went ahead after Simon Hackney's volley was deflected in off the back of Danny Graham. Marc Bridge-Wilkinson slotted home to extend Carlisle's lead before Freedman scrambled in on 95 minutes to pull one back ahead of the second leg at Brunton Park. The Whites would go onto to beat Carlisle three days later thanks to a brace from Jonny Howson on a night to remember. READ MORE: 16 of the most iconic Leeds United photos of all time LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook