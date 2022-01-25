With the first half of the Whites’ Premier League season hampered by injury, fans have been clamouring for reinforcements to shore up Marcelo Bielsa’s squad.

So far, the only new face at the West Yorkshire club this window is highly-rated 18-year-old striker Mateo Joseph, who arrived from Espanyol earlier this month and made his first appearance for United in the Under-23s' 4-0 defeat to Blackburn on January 24.

Though no additions to the senior squad are yet confirmed, the Whites have been chasing the signature of RB Salzburg midfielder Brenden Aaronson but, with the 21-year-old playing a key role in Salzburg's Bundesliga title-charge this season, prising Aaronson from the Austrian side has proved challenging.

Leeds have secured the future of two of its bright academy prospects, with goalkeeper Harry Christy and centre-back Kris Moore both signing their first professional contracts, which will keep the pair at Thorp Arch until 2024.

Meanwhile, two young players have departed to ply their trade elsewhere on a temporary basis, with Ryan Edmonson joining Port Vale and Cody Drameh linking up with Cardiff City until the end of the season.

Here’s what you need to know as Premier League clubs prepare to do business in January:

When does the transfer window close?

The transfer window closes at 11pm GMT on January 31, 2022 for all leagues in Europe except in Germany, France and Italy.

The Bundesliga will cease trading at 5pm on the 31st, while the Serie A window closes at 7pm and Ligue One at 11.59pm.

Can Leeds complete a deal after the deadline?

For transfers that go right to the wire, clubs can use a deal sheet to buy themselves a little extra time.

Clubs must submit fully-completed deal sheets, which confirm that a deal between two parties has been reached, to the Premier League before 11pm, after which time they will be granted an additional two hours to carry out the necessary paperwork to complete the transfer.

What kind of deals can be done?

The transfer window is a period of time during which registration of players can take place.

This could mean transfers of players between clubs, temporary loan deals, or the registration of free agents signed outside of the window.

What are the rules on loaning players?

A club can receive up to four loan players per season, but never more than two at any one time, and never two players from the same parent club at once.

Only one goalkeeper may be loaned out to another Premier League club at any one time.

Clubs cannot buy a player then loan him out during the same window. For instance, Dan James would not have been eligible to depart Elland Road on loan during the summer transfer window of 2021 as he signed for Leeds during that same registration period.

When will the Whites next get the chance to trade players?

Leeds could sign a free agent outside of the window, provided the player left their previous club during the window.

The next transfer window will open at the end of the season, with dates yet to be confirmed.

