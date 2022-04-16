When do Leeds United play next? why there is no Premier League game today and Whites' TV schedule

Jesse Marsch's side were due to take on Chelsea in the Premier League on Sunday April 17.

The game was postponed after the Blues secured passage to the FA Cup semi-final with a 2-0 win over Championship side Middlesbrough.

This weekend Thomas Tuchel's side will battle Crystal Palace for a place in the final of the world's oldest national football competition at Stamford Bridge.

The semi-final is set to take place at 4.30pm on Sunday April 17, meaning Chelsea's Premier League fixture against Leeds United has been rearranged.

United will play Chelsea at Elland Road on Wednesday May 11, with kick-off scheduled for 7.30pm.

When do Leeds United play next?

Raphinha goes down injured during Leeds United's 1-1 draw with Southampton. Pic: Marc Atkins.

Leeds take on Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Monday April 25, with kick-off set for 8pm.

When are Leeds United next on TV?

Palace v Leeds will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League.

Upcoming Premier League fixtures against Manchester City, Arsenal and Chelsea have also been selected by Sky for broadcast.

Leeds United head coach Jesse Marsch. Pic: Marc Atkins.

Who else is playing this weekend?

Saturday April 16, 3pm

Manchester United v Norwich City

Southampton v Arsenal

Watford v Brentford

Sunday April 17, 2.15pm

Newcastle United v Leicester City