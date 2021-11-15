Enjoy these photo memories from Leeds United's last win against Tottenham Hotspur away - February 2001. PIC: PA

When David O'Leary put one over his former Leeds United mentor

It was the day Leeds United manager David O'Leary put one over his former mentor.

A Lee Bowyer strike after 57 minutes gave Leeds all three points and ended Tottenham's unbeaten home league record at White Hart Lane in February 2001. There was to be no European hangover for David O'Leary's men as they fought back after going a goal down when Les Ferdinand struck on 33 minutes. An Ian Harte penalty levelled matters on 45 minutes before Bowyer's shot eluded the unsighted Spurs goalkeeper Neil Sullivan. "I thought they were the better team on the day. Leeds were much brighter," admitted Spurs boss George Graham while David O'Leary reflected: "Good teams deal with the bread-and-butter stuff when they've had a great result in Europe and we're looking that way now." READ MORE: 16 of the most iconic Leeds United photos of all time LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

1. Spurs 1 Leeds United 2

Eirik Bakke is challenged by Tottenham Hotspur's Ledley King.

2. Spurs 1 Leeds United 2

Dominic Matteo chases down Tottenham Hotspur striker Les Ferdinand.

3. Spurs 1 Leeds United 2

Striker Les Ferdinand celebrates with teammate Tim Sherwood after putting Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 ahead.

4. Spurs 1 Leeds United 2

Mark Viduka is challenged by Tottenham Hotspur's Sol Campbell.

