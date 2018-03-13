When are the current Leeds United squad contracted to?

Andrea Radrizzani’s comments, accusing Leeds United’s players of a lack of commitment in the last stages of this season, were a veiled hint at changes to come.

The Italian’s first year as outright owner of United has descended into a scramble for credibility with results tailing off badly and the club effectively out of the race for a Championship play-off position.

Radrizzani has spent the past week taking Wolverhampton Wanderers on over their relationship with Portuguese agent Jorge Mendes but criticism from him came close to home this afternoon as he took aim at the weak performance of the club’s squad since Christmas.

The 43-year old warned that he would not tolerate “players in my team and representing Leeds United with this behaviour” - but any plans for a sizeable cull in the summer transfer window will be complicated by the contracts handed out to the squad at Elland Road.

United’s concerted drive to tie down the majority of prominent players in the early stages of this term has created a dressing room in which everyone bar Pablo Hernandez is tied down beyond 2018. So which individuals are contracted until when at Leeds?

Season-long loans ending this summer - Matthew Pennington, Pierre-Michel Lasogga.

2018 - Pablo Hernandez.

2019 - Andy Lonergan, Luke Murphy, Marcus Antonsson.

2020 - Felix Wiedwald, Bailey Peacock-Farrell, Gaetano Berardi, Kemar Roofe, Vurnon Anita, Stuart Dallas, Hadi Sacko, Tyler Denton, Mateusz Klich, Lewie Coyle.