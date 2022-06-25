When a Strachan hat-trick helped five star Leeds demolish the Rovers

Captain Gordon Strachan bagged a hat-trick against Blackburn Rovers in April 1993 on a day experience showed youth the way to win. Manager Howard Wilkinson had named young guns Dylan Kerr, Mark Tinkler and Jamie Forrester in his starting line up for the Premier League clash. "From October of this season I became increasingly aware that some of the kids here were doing well," said manager Sgt Wilko. "Watching some of their games and watching them train you start to nurture that warm feeling that perhaps you have one or two decent players coming along. But you never know. All you can judge is what you are seeing at the time then try and work out whether they are going to get bigger, whether they are going to get stronger, whether they are going to get more mature. Fortunately most of them have done that. We keep our fingers crossed.. and one hopes they will go on to make a living." Lee Chapman and Rod Wallace scored the other goals with Leeds United finishing the campaign in 17th position. READ MORE: 16 of the most iconic Leeds United photos of all time LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook