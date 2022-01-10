When a new Leeds United era under Ken Bates got off to a winning start

An own goal by Stoke City's Wayne Thomas handed Leeds United the three points at the Britannia Stadium in January 2005. The Potters had enjoyed the best of the early pressure, Ade Akinbiyi squandering the best chance with only Neil Sullivan to beat. Whites substitute Julian Joachim was lively in the second half and had a good shot saved by Steve Simonsen. But on 71 minutes Thomas swung and missed a David Healy cross and the ball ricocheted off his standing leg and past the helpless Simonsen. "I spoke to Mr Bates on the phone this morning but it was only a short chat, " revealed Leeds United manager Kevin Blackwell at full time. "It was literally, `hello, how are you?' but I'm expecting us to sit down and have dinner on Wednesday or Thursday next week. I don't know where my future lies in the long term but hopefully it will be at Leeds during the short term." Stoke City manager Tony Pulis reflected: "...there are times in football when luck either deserts you or comes to find you and Leeds had all the luck this time." READ MORE: 16 of the most iconic Leeds United photos of all time LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook