When a new Leeds United era under Ken Bates got off to a winning start

It proved to be a fortuitous win which kicked off the Ken Bates era.

By Andrew Hutchinson
Monday, 10th January 2022, 2:10 pm
Enjoy these photo memories from Leeds United's 1-0 win against Stoke City at the Britannia Stadium in January 2005. PIC: Steve Riding

An own goal by Stoke City's Wayne Thomas handed Leeds United the three points at the Britannia Stadium in January 2005. The Potters had enjoyed the best of the early pressure, Ade Akinbiyi squandering the best chance with only Neil Sullivan to beat. Whites substitute Julian Joachim was lively in the second half and had a good shot saved by Steve Simonsen. But on 71 minutes Thomas swung and missed a David Healy cross and the ball ricocheted off his standing leg and past the helpless Simonsen. "I spoke to Mr Bates on the phone this morning but it was only a short chat, " revealed Leeds United manager Kevin Blackwell at full time. "It was literally, `hello, how are you?' but I'm expecting us to sit down and have dinner on Wednesday or Thursday next week. I don't know where my future lies in the long term but hopefully it will be at Leeds during the short term." Stoke City manager Tony Pulis reflected: "...there are times in football when luck either deserts you or comes to find you and Leeds had all the luck this time." READ MORE: 16 of the most iconic Leeds United photos of all time LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

Frazer Richardson crosses as Stoke City's Darel Russell attempts to block.
Leeds United goalkeeper Neil Sullivan claims a high ball under pressure.

Michael Ricketts takes on Stoke City's Wayne Thomas.
Leeds United goalkeeper Neil Sullivan punches clear.
Stoke City goalkeeper Steve Simonsen is helpless after the ball ricocheted off the standing leg of teammate Wayne Thomas and into the net.
Stoke City defender Wayne Thomas (number 2) is left devastated after his own goal handed Leeds United the three points.
David Healy is outnumbered by Stoke City's Gifton Noel-Williams and Lewis Buxton.
Captain Paul Butler keeps a close eye on Stoke City's Gifton Noel-Williams.
Aaron Lennon in action against Stoke City.
Danny Pugh battles for the ball with Stoke City's Dave Brammer.
Julian Joachim tussles for the ball with Stoke City's Clint Hill. PIC: Dave Thompson/PA
