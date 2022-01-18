Enjoy these photo memories from Leeds United's 2-0 win against Middlesbrough at Elland Road in January 1999. PIC: Varley Picture Agency

When a livewire striker sparked an electrifying Leeds United performance

It proved to be an electrifying performance powered by a young livewire striker.

By Andrew Hutchinson
Tuesday, 18th January 2022, 11:42 am

Alan Smith lit up Elland Road as the Whites put on an electrifying Premier League performance to stun Middlesbrough at Elland Road in January 1999. The forward was the lynchpin at the heart of virtually everything, and beautifully finished to open the scoring. He then artistically created the second for Lee Bowyer before being substituted to a hero's reception by the faithful after 83 minutes. He was replaced by Willem Korsten, on loan from Vitesse Arnhem, who came on to make his debut.

1. Leeds United 2 Middlesbrough 0

Lee Bowyer slides in on Middlesbrough's Paul Gascoigne. PIC: Owen Humphreys/PA

Photo: Owen Humphreys

2. Leeds United 2 Middlesbrough 0

Middlesbrough's Hamilton Ricard finds away to stop his marker Danny Granville.

Photo: Charles Knight

3. Leeds United 2 Middlesbrough 0

Jimmy Floyd-Hasselbaink takes a tumble over Middlesbrough's Gary Pallister.

Photo: James Hardisty

4. Leeds United 2 Middlesbrough 0

Jimmy Floyd-Hasselbaink is left frustrated after watching his shot hit the crossbar.

Photo: James Hardisty

Alan Smith, Middlesbrough, Elland Road, Premier League
