When a livewire striker sparked an electrifying Leeds United performance

Alan Smith lit up Elland Road as the Whites put on an electrifying Premier League performance to stun Middlesbrough at Elland Road in January 1999. The forward was the lynchpin at the heart of virtually everything, and beautifully finished to open the scoring. He then artistically created the second for Lee Bowyer before being substituted to a hero's reception by the faithful after 83 minutes. He was replaced by Willem Korsten, on loan from Vitesse Arnhem, who came on to make his debut. READ MORE: 16 of the most iconic Leeds United photos of all time LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook
Tuesday, 18th January 2022, 11:42 am
