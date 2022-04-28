Enjoy these photo memories of Leeds United's 3-3 draw with Coventry City at Elland Road in April 1998. PIC: Dan Oxtoby

When a Huckerby hat-trick lit up Elland Road

It was the day a Sky Blue exposed Leeds United's defensive frailities in an end of season thriller.

By Andrew Hutchinson
Thursday, 28th April 2022, 4:30 pm

Leeds United's 3-3 draw against Coventry City in April 1998 will be remembered for the lightening pace of Darren Huckerby, a player the Whites would eventually sign. His three goals - after 20, 34 and 62 minutes - contributed to a seesawing thriller of a game. They were cancelled out thanks to a brace from Jimmy Floyd Hasselbnaink and a strike from Harry Kewell. 'Sensational Huckerby exposes defensive flaws' read one newspaper headline while another read 'Huckerby's own travelling show'. Leeds would go on to finish the Premier League season in fifth place, seven points ahead of Coventry City in 11th position. READ MORE: 16 of the most iconic Leeds United photos of all time LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

1. Leeds United 3 Coventry City 3

Gunnar Halle stretches to try and pinch the ball off Coventry City striker Noel Whelan.

Photo: Dan Oxtoby

2. Leeds United 3 Coventry City 3

Gary Kelly attempts to intercept the ball.

Photo: Dan Oxtoby

3. Leeds United 3 Coventry City 3

Striker Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink fires towards goal.

Photo: Varley Picture Agency

4. Leeds United 3 Coventry City 3

Alf Inge Haaland rises high to win the ball under pressure.

Photo: Mark Bickerdike

