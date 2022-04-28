When a Huckerby hat-trick lit up Elland Road

Leeds United's 3-3 draw against Coventry City in April 1998 will be remembered for the lightening pace of Darren Huckerby, a player the Whites would eventually sign. His three goals - after 20, 34 and 62 minutes - contributed to a seesawing thriller of a game. They were cancelled out thanks to a brace from Jimmy Floyd Hasselbnaink and a strike from Harry Kewell. 'Sensational Huckerby exposes defensive flaws' read one newspaper headline while another read 'Huckerby's own travelling show'. Leeds would go on to finish the Premier League season in fifth place, seven points ahead of Coventry City in 11th position. READ MORE: 16 of the most iconic Leeds United photos of all time LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook