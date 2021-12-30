Enjoy these photo memories from Leeds United's 3-0 win against Bolton Wanderers at the Reebok stadium on Boxing Day 2001. PIC: Gareth Copley/PA

When a Fowler hat-trick spread comfort and joy for Leeds United fans

It proved to be a late Christmas present to remember for those lucky to be there.

By Andrew Hutchinson
Thursday, 30th December 2021, 4:30 pm

Robbie Fowler grabbed his first hat-trick for Leeds United as David O'Leary's side cruised to a comfortable win away at Bolton Wanderers on Boxing Day in December 2001. Indeed the striker should have scored four, but he missed a penalty late on. He opened the scoring after just two minutes before adding a second on 16 minutes. He then missed a penalty in the 84th minute after Lee Bowyer had been brought down. But in the 89th minute the £11 million signing ensured he got to take away the match ball when he converted an Alan Smith pass. The win helped Leeds shrug off a 4-3 defeat by Newcastle United and moved them up to third place in the Premiership table, a point behind leaders Arsenal. "A great hat-trick for Robbie," reflected David O'Leary at full-time. READ MORE: 16 of the most iconic Leeds United photos of all time LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

Gary Kelly and Jonathan Woodgate go up for a header with Bolton Wanderers striker Dean Holdsworth.

Robbie Fowler (left) celebrates opening the scoring against Bolton, with teammates Lee Bowyer and Alan Smith (right). PIC: Gareth Copley/PA

Robbie Fowler scores his second goal.

Lee Bowyer is the first to congratulate Robbie Fowler after the striker scored his second goal of the game.

