What we learned from Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa's amazing 'spygate' briefing Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa called an impromptu press conference on Wednesday evening and what was to follow was an hour-long presentation of his analysis methods. Recap and re-read our LIVE blog from yesterday evening below from the bottom up on exactly what happened in order: Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa. One of Spain's top goalkeepers? Real Madrid stopper Kiko Casilla profiled as Leeds United complete deal