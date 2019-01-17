What we learned from Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa's amazing 'spygate' briefing

Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa called an impromptu press conference on Wednesday evening and what was to follow was an hour-long presentation of his analysis methods.

Recap and re-read our LIVE blog from yesterday evening below from the bottom up on exactly what happened in order:

Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa.

