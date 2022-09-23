England continue their UEFA Nations League campaign on Friday evening with a tricky clash against Italy.

The Three Lions will be hoping for a vast improvement on their recent form, with Gareth Southgate’s men still yet to record a win in this year’s competition.

The match, along with a meeting with Germany next week, will also represent the Three Lions’ final preparation ahead of this winter’s Qatar World Cup.

Here’s everything you need to know about tonight’s clash, including where the specific Leeds-related interest will lie...

When is Italy vs England?

England will face Italy in the Nations League this evening (September 23rd).

The match is scheduled to kick-off at 7:45pm BST, and is taking place at the San Siro - the home of Serie A giants AC Milan and Inter Milan.

How to watch Italy vs England on TV

Italy vs England will be broadcasted live on Channel 4 in the UK.

Pre-match build-up starts at 7pm BST - 45 minutes before kick-off.

Viewers in the UK can also live stream the match on the Channel 4 website or the All 4 app.

What are the predicted line-ups for Italy vs England?

England manager Gareth Southgate has whittled his initial 28-man squad down to a 23-man contingent for the first of the Three Lions’ upcoming Nations League double header.

Ivan Toney, Marc Guehi, Ben Chilwell, and Jordan Henderson are all excluded, while John Stones will serve a suspension.

Former Leeds United player Kalvin Phillips has missed out on the international break entirely through injury, while another notable absentee is Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.

Most of Italy’s squad will be familiar to England fans, with a number of the hosts’ contingent having featured in the final of Euro 2020 last summer.

The likes of Chelsea midfielder Jorginho and West Ham new boy Gianluca Scamacca will be of particular note.

England predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Ramsdale; Walker, Dier, Maguire; James, Bellingham, Rice, Saka; Foden, Kane, Sterling.

Italy predicted XI (4-3-3): Donnarumma; Di Lorenzo, Bonucci, Bastoni, Emerson; Barella, Jorginho, Cristante; Gabbiadini, Scamacca, Raspadori.

Who will Leeds United fans be keeping an eye on?

The most obvious answer, of course, is promising young striker Wilfried Gnonto.

The teenage forward is still yet to make his senior debut for the Whites, but has already made quite the impact at international level, and recently became Italy’s youngest ever goalscorer at the age of 18 years and 222 days after finding the net against Germany in June, breaking a record that had stood since 1958.

While Gnonto may not start against England, Italian boss Roberto Mancini has made a commitment to building up a squad of emerging talent after his side missed out on a second consecutive World Cup finals.

As such, it wouldn’t be a huge surprise to see the starlet pick up his fifth cap on Friday evening.

There are no Leeds players in Gareth Southgate’s England squad.

How are England faring in their UEFA Nations League group?

Not well, to be frank.

After four matches, England currently sit bottom of Group Three with just two points.

The previous international break saw them record draws against Germany and Italy, but the Three Lions have also been beaten twice by Hungary since the campaign began.