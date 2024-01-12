Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola admits there has been no movement in regards to Kalvin Phillips' immediate future. Phillips has been heavily linked with a move away from the Etihad Stadium this season with the midfielder needing to pick up more minutes over the second half of the season in order to get his career back on track.

Newcastle United, this weekend's opponents for City, have been rumoured to be interested in the midfielder for some time and a move to St James' Park certainly seems to suit Phillips as he strives to earn a spot in this summer's England squad for Euro 2024. Unfortunately, it seems Newcastle's January transfer hopes are being thwarted by Financial Fair Play rules with Eddie Howe admitting during Friday's press conference that the situation has hampered their hopes of adding to their squad so far.

Paris Saint-Germain have also been linked to Phillips, while Juventus were said to be keen before reports earlier this week suggested they have pulled themselves out of the race. As things stand, then, Phillips remains at the Etihad Stadium and he will be striving to be involved in the north east his weekend.

While Guardiola insists there is nothing new to report at this stage, as the halfway point of the January transfer window approaches, the next few weeks could certainly be interesting for the ex-Leeds United man.

"No, he is still a player of us. Our player," Guardiola said on Friday afternoon when asked if there were any fresh developments regarding Phillips' future.