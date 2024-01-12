What Pep has just said about Kalvin Phillips Newcastle transfer issue amid fate of ex-Leeds star
Former Leeds United man Kalvin Phillips is expected to leave Manchester City this month
and live on Freeview channel 276
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola admits there has been no movement in regards to Kalvin Phillips' immediate future. Phillips has been heavily linked with a move away from the Etihad Stadium this season with the midfielder needing to pick up more minutes over the second half of the season in order to get his career back on track.
Newcastle United, this weekend's opponents for City, have been rumoured to be interested in the midfielder for some time and a move to St James' Park certainly seems to suit Phillips as he strives to earn a spot in this summer's England squad for Euro 2024. Unfortunately, it seems Newcastle's January transfer hopes are being thwarted by Financial Fair Play rules with Eddie Howe admitting during Friday's press conference that the situation has hampered their hopes of adding to their squad so far.
Paris Saint-Germain have also been linked to Phillips, while Juventus were said to be keen before reports earlier this week suggested they have pulled themselves out of the race. As things stand, then, Phillips remains at the Etihad Stadium and he will be striving to be involved in the north east his weekend.
While Guardiola insists there is nothing new to report at this stage, as the halfway point of the January transfer window approaches, the next few weeks could certainly be interesting for the ex-Leeds United man.
"No, he is still a player of us. Our player," Guardiola said on Friday afternoon when asked if there were any fresh developments regarding Phillips' future.
The midfielder joined City in the summer of 2022 from Leeds with the hope of taking his career to the next level. However, his time over the Pennines has not gone as planned and at the time of writing he has made just four Premier League appearances this season.