England fell behind in the 17th minute to a fierce strike from Aurelien Tchouameni but Southgate's side equalised nine minutes after the break through a Harry Kane penalty after Bukayo Saka was fouled. The Three Lions then had France on the ropes but Olivier Giroud put the French back in front with 12 minutes left and England squandered a glorious chance to level in the 84th minute when Kane skied a penalty over the bar.

Southgate's current contract as England boss runs until December 2024 - five months after that summer's Euros in Germany - but the 52-year-old said it was only natural that his future would now be reviewed. Speaking post match on ITV, Southgate was asked if he would stay with the group and carry on and said: "I think after every tournament we have sat and reviewed and reflected and that needs a little bit of time to make sure that everybody makes the right decisions."

Speaking at his post-match press conference, Southgate said: "Whenever I have finished these tournaments I have needed time to make the correct decisions because emotionally you go through so many different feelings and the energy that it takes through these tournaments is enormous. I want to make the right decision, whatever that is, for the team, for England, for the FA and I've got to be sure that whatever decision I make is the right one."

TIME NEEDED: England boss Gareth Southgate consoles Harry Kane after Saturday night's 2-1 defeat to France in the Qatar World Cup quarter-finals. Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images.

Former PSG and Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino is the 5-1 favourite to be the next England boss, followed by ex-Chelsea head coach Thoams Tuchel and Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe who are both 10s. Chelsea head coach Graham Potter is 12s followed by Brendan Rodgers, Steven Gerrard and Frank Lampard who are all 16s. Wayne Rooney and Steve Cooper are both 20s, followed by Arsene Wenger, Lee Carsley and Sarina Wiegman who are all 25s. Promotion winning ex-Whites boss Marcelo Bielsa is an outsider at 50s.

England are 7-1 third favourites to win Euro 2024, behind hosts Germany at 11-2 and France at 6s. Spain are 15-2, followed by Italy at 9s, Portugal at 12s and then both Belgium and the Netherlands at 16s. England are drawn alongside Italy, Ukraine, North Macedonia and Malta in their Euro 2024 qualifying group, from which the top two qualify for the tournament.

The qualifying campaign for Euro 2024 begins in the next international break next March with the away clash against Italy first up on Thursday, March 23. The Three Lions then face Ukraine at Wembley on Sunday, March 26.

France's quarter-final victory against England sealed a semi-final against Morocco on Wednesday night. Argentina face Croatia in the first semi final on Tuesday evening. Defending champions France are now 23-20 favourites to lift the trophy once more but only marginally shorter in the betting then second favourites Argentina at 17-10. Croatia are 8-1 and Morocco are the outsiders at 11s.

Reflecting on his side’s journey in Qatar and Saturday’s defeat, Southgate said: “However you go out of a tournament, it is really, really difficult. But I can only say I have pride in the players and the way they have gone about the whole thing. The whole group has been exceptional. That’s everyone including the staff, it is such a united group.

"They showed that tonight, they showed the character, they showed the balls to play against a big team and go toe to toe, to take the ball, to be brave in the way that we try to defend as well. Of course, not perfect and there were mistakes at both ends which decided the outcome of the game. But I think we’ve once again shown the rest of the world that English football is healthy, we’ve got some very good players not only now but for the future as well.”

Put to him that he has the kind of talented players that may tempt him to stay, Southgate said: “No, of course. We’ve always wanted to develop a group that can sustain the types of tournaments that we’ve had. I think we are continuing to do that. It’s more, you know, the decisions around… to go again is a lot of energy and you’ve got to make sure you are ready for that. There’s qualifiers in March.

"Tonight there is too much in my head to think logically about any of that. I wanted to focus totally on this tournament and to approach it in the way that we have. I think we have given a really good account of ourselves to the rest of the world. But, in the end, only one team wins and we wanted to win. Tonight we have just fallen short.”

