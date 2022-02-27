Leeds decided to sack Marcelo Bielsa despite the Whites not sitting in the Premier League drop zone although based on current form that was about to change.

In any case, whilst the Whites sit fifth bottom, third-bottom Burnley are just two points adrift and have two games in hand.

Everton, who are fourth-bottom, have also played two games less and are just one point behind the Whites who along with 15th-placed Brentford are the most out of form team in the division.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

CHECKING IN? Jesse Marsch, above, looks set to be appointed as Leeds United's new head coach and replacement for Marcelo Bielsa, but what would he bring to the Whites? Photo by Sebastian Widmann/Getty Images.

United have had some extremely tough fixtures to contend with of late, a trip to Liverpool sandwiched by home games against Manchester United and Tottenham.

But Everton were in woeful form prior to the Whites losing 3-0 at Goodison Park earlier this month and a run of eight defeats from United’s last 11 games which have amassed just seven points tells its own tale.

It’s relegation form - as is the concession of 60 goals in just 26 games, giving Leeds comfortably the worst defensive record in the league.

Even Norwich City have conceded five less.

So one of the primary objectives for Marsch or whoever takes over has to be in shoring up the Whites defence in addition to quickly winning over the Whites fan base and getting those key injured players on the treatment table to return.

Former USA international midfielder Marsch has had four jobs in outright management having been assistant boss of the US team in 2010 and 2011.

Since then, he has been at Montreal Impact, New York Red Bulls, Red Bull Salzburg and most recently Red Bull Leipzig of whom Marsh was assistant boss under Ralf Rangnick prior to taking the job as head coach of Salzburg in June 2019.

A former MLS coach of the year, Marsch enjoyed much success at Salzburg who won the league and cup double in both of his two seasons in charge.

Those achievements paved the way for a move to the Bundesliga with Leipzig as Marsch replaced Julian Nagelsmann who became Bayern Munich boss but Marsch lasted just four months in charge, leaving Leipzig by mutual consent in December.

Marsch had joined Leipzig on a two-year deal but departed the club after a 2-1 loss against Union Berlin condemned the side to a fourth defeat in a row, leaving the club 11th in the table.

Fourteen Bundelsiga games in charge yielded six defeats and his 21 games in charge in all competitions which included the Champions League yielded eight wins, four draws and nine defeats for an overall win percentage of 38.1 per cent with 43 goals scored and 31 conceded.

Following Marsch’s departure, Leipzig CEO Oliver Mintzlaff said: “It was not easy for us to part company with Jesse Marsch, because I hold Jesse in high regard as a person and as a coach.

“It is a shame that things did not work out as we had hoped with this setup, and that this step has now become necessary.

“Unfortunately, the development we were hoping for and the results needed to achieve our goals for the season have not been achieved.”

Former Schalke 04 and Spartak Moscow boss Domenico Tedesco was then named as Marsch’s successor four days later and Leipzig have just twice season, the club now up to sixth place.

But Marsch enjoyed some big wins during his short time in charge, notably a 6-0 romp at home to Hertha Berlin and a 2-1 triumph at home to Borussia Dortmund as well as a 2-2 draw against visiting Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League.

Marsch is a fan of pressing football and one who has regularly given young players a chance.

His record at Salzburg also stands up the closest inspection, highlighted by winning the double double, let alone the record of 64 wins and just 17 defeats in 94 games and qualification for the Champions League.

But the 48-year-old would not have much wriggle room at Leeds who have just 12 games left to secure their Premier League status starting with next Saturday’s clash at Leicester City.

The rearranged home date against Aston Villa is next before the first of several potential crunch clashes when Norwich visit Elland Road on Sunday, March 13.

There are also trips to bottom six duo Watford and Brentford still on the agenda, the Whites visiting the Bees on the final day.

By then, the picture will become clearer as to whether this was a wise move.