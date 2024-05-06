Leeds United finished the regular Championship season in third place after seeing Ipswich Town claim the final automatic promotion spot available. It means the Whites are now gearing up for a make or break play-off campaign that sees them pitched against Daniel Farke’s former club in the semi-finals.

The prize for edging out the Canaries is a day out at Wembley and if they get there Leeds will face off against one of Southampton and West Bromwich Albion for promotion to the Premier League. Of course, in order to pull up a chair at English football’s top table, the Whites will have to bounce back from the disappointment of missing out on the top two.

Over the years that hasn’t been easy for teams to do, with just four of the last 10 teams to finish third going on to win promotion through the play-offs. Going back to the 2013-14 season, here’s how every third place finisher has fared in the Championship play-offs.

1 . 2022-23: Luton Town - Promoted Luton, who ended the season so brightly to claim third spot, had to come from behind to edge out Sunderland in the first leg. A 2-0 win at Kenilworth Road took the Hatters to Wembley, though, and in the end it was a penalty shootout win over Coventry City that saw them earn their spot in the Premier League.

2 . 2021-22: Huddersfield Town - Beaten finalists Huddersfield ended the season well under Carlos Corberan and they managed to edge out Luton Town in the semi-finals over two legs. But they came unstuck in the final at Wembley as a Levi Colwill own goal ended Nottingham Forest's hiatus from the top flight.

3 . 2020-21: Brentford - Promoted After falling short at Wembley the year before, Brentford bounced back by seeing off Swansea City at Wembley Stadium in front of 11,689 fans. Ivan Toney and Emiliano Marcondes got the goals.

4 . 2019-20: Brentford - Beaten finalists West Brom claimed the last automatic spot behind Leeds United during the pandemic. Brentford responded by overturning a first leg deficit in the semi-finals against Swansea City to reach Wembley but ultimately, they couldn't edge out Fulham, who won thanks to a Joe Bryan double in extra time.

5 . 2018-19: Leeds United - Beaten semi-finalists Much like this season, Leeds stumbled with the finish line in sight in 2019 as they lost three of their final four games in Marcelo Bielsa's first season. They beat Derby in the first leg of the play-offs, but a collapse at Elland Road ended their hopes of promotion.