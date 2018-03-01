What happened the last time Leeds United had a game called off?

A flick back through the history books shows that Leeds United have been fairly lucky with the weather.

The Whites haven't had a match at Elland Road postponed since 1995 and in recent years have been fairly untroubled by the elements.

But with Friday's trip to Middlesbrough in severe doubt we thought we'd take a look back at the last couple of times United faced a weekend off and how they fared in the rearranged fixtures.

Let's take a look...

Doncaster Rovers vs Leeds United (2008)

Leeds United were due make the short trip south to Doncaster Rovers on the 16th of February during the 2007-08 season but due to a frozen pitch the game never took place.

Gary McAllister's men, though, weren't informed until they had arrived at the Keepmoat Stadium with the Scotsman left frustrated before taking his side back north for an impromptu training session instead.

Much of United's support were also left unaware much to the annoyance of chief executive Shaun Harvey.

“I apologise to all the Leeds fans who were kept in the dark,” said Harvey.

“Unfortunately, so were we on this occasion. The first we knew that there was potentially a problem with the game taking place was when it was called off. That's very disappointing.”

The bad blood would continue between the two teams for the rest of the season as the Yorkshire rivals battled for promotion.

Leeds ran out 1-0 winners in the rearranged fixture on April 1st through a fine Alan Sheehan strike.

But, unfortunately for the Whites faithful, it was Rovers who would have the last laugh as they toppled McAllister's men in the League One play-off final at Wembley just a month later.

Hereford United vs Leeds United (2009)

Simon Garyson's side were due to travel to Hereford United for a New Year clash at Edgar Street on the 3rd of January in the 2008-09 campaign.

Alas, a frozen pitch saw the game fall foul to the weather in Herefordshire and a new date was agreed for the following month.

For most Leeds fans this rearranged fixture in particular may have been blocked from the memory.

United, who were flying high under the guidance of new boss Grayson, were in the thick of the action chasing a play-off spot while hosts Hereford were battling relegation.

What was to follow was nothing short of a disaster.

The Whites were defeated 2-0 thanks to goals from winger Jennison Myrie-Williams and Manchester United loanee Febian Brady after Lee Trundle had missed an earlier penalty for the visitors.

There were ugly scenes at the end of the game as on-loan defender Carl Dickinson, who was making his final appearance for the club, attempted to applaud the travelling support but was met with a torrent of abuse.

Grayson was 11 games into his tenure as boss but that didn't stop him locking his side in the away dressing room for half an hour following the defeat.

“Hopefully they’ll use it as inspiration because if they don’t, one or two might not play for the club again,” Grayson revealed after the game.

It was the kick up the backside Leeds required, though, as they won each of their final 11 home games to set up a play-off semi-final clash against Millwall.

United went on to lose 2-1 on aggregate but sealed automatic promotion just a year later under Grayson's guidance at the second time of asking.