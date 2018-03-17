What do the stats say about Leeds United striker Caleb Ekuban?

Leeds United striker Caleb Ekuban's barren run in front of goal continued on Saturday afternoon as Sheffield Wednesday ran out 2-1 winners at Elland Road.

The 23-year-old has only notched once in a United shirt so far with that goal coming in the League Cup against Port Vale last August.

Ekuban has seen his first season in West Yorkshire hindered by injuries after he broke a bone in his foot during United's 2-0 win over Sunderland last August that ruled him out for several months before fracturing a bone in his foot again in early December at QPR.

After being handed his second start in a row under Paul Heckingbottom during Saturday's Yorkshire derby defeat at Elland Road the Italian was presented with two glorious chances in the opening half but failed to convert either.

Another followed in the second half as he got the ball caught between his legs from close range and the resulting miss was met with groans from the Whites faithful.

So is there anything to suggest that his woes in front of goal may improve soon?

Ekuban has now seen 573 minutes of Championship action over seven appearances since joining the club from Chievo Verona last summer.

During Saturday's defeat he completed 70 minutes totalling 17 passes with a 76.5% success rate.

Ekuban had two shots on goal and completed one successful dribble but lost the ball three times whilst being caught offside once. The forward failed to win any aerial duels throughout the afternoon.

The stats suggest what most Leeds fans probably already know, there's been a lot of huff and puff from Ekuban so far but ultimately he hasn't produced the goods to help the Whites out of the rut they find themselves in.

Admittedly it has been a tough season for the youngster with injuries playing a key part in the forwards stop start campaign.

Heckingbottom has opted to start the striker as he offers a more mobile option up front than fellow forward Pierre-Michel Lasogga and although that may be the case Ekuban has been nowhere near as productive in front of goal as the German.

Lasogga has 10 goals in 19 games for the Whites and while Ekuban does the so called 'dirty work' better than the on-loan striker, goals win games and unfortunately he hasn't produced.

The Leeds boss now has a decision to make over which striker he gives the nod to after the international break but did admit he thought Ekuban would be disappointed to have not converted any of his chances against Wednesday.

"I’ve not seen our chances back," Heckingbottom admitted afterwards.

"I would never say he should score before I see it but he’ll be disappointed. Strikers want to score goals."