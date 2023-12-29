Daniel Farke's dissatisfaction with his Leeds United attack at Preston is by no means a guarantee of impending change, but it just so happens that one of the attackers waiting in the wings owes him one against West Bromwich Albion.

The last time the Whites were preparing to face Carlos Corberan and the Baggies, in the final hours before kick-off in fact, Willy Gnonto hit the headlines with a written transfer request. The timing could not have been worse, leaving it wide open for speculation over exactly what level of thought was given to the disruption such a request would cause on a matchday.

As it happened, Farke had given express instructions to staff at Leeds that he be left alone to deal with his managerial duties and the game itself, to be freed from transfer distractions. But Gnonto, quite obviously, played no part in that 1-1 draw at Elland Road.

The four months that have passed since then have brought an apology from Gnonto, a reunion with Farke and the squad and put distance between a young player and actions that were ill-advised, at best. But though he actually returned to the starting line-up a week after the infamous events of August 18, Gnonto has since been forced to settle for a bit-part role. He has played in every game for which he has been fit and available, he just hasn't started more than once in the last 13 outings.

Speaking at Preston and casting his view towards The Hawthorns, Farke offered little in the way of hope for Gnonto or any of the supporting cast. He wants something different on Friday night, but not expressly someone different. "More like the general approach," he said. "We had games where we had changes in the offensive positions, it was at Stoke and we had the same problems. We were not able to invest more movements and keep the ball in difficult circumstances. It has not as much to do with the players, who are on the pitch, it was more the mentality how to go into this game. I want to see a different behaviour and approach in this game.”