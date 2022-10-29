Andrea Radrizzani didn't wait long to share his thoughts after a critical win for Jesse Marsch and Leeds United as they snatched a late success at Liverpool on Saturday evening. The Whites led inside four minutes after Rodrigo found the back of the net before Mohamed Salah equalised just ten minutes later.

But Leeds held their own at Anfield and shocked the hosts when Crysencio Summerville scored a dramatic late winner to see the Whites move out of the relegation zone. Leeds' owner Radrizzani took to Twitter virtually immediately and hit back at the criticism of recent performances, which included the Whites' 3-2 loss at home to Fulham last time out.