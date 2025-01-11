Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Harrogate Town head coach Simon Weaver said he was proud of his players' showing at Elland Road in the FA Cup Third Round.

Leeds United ran out 1-0 winners on the night but Harrogate, some 60-plus places below the Whites in the Football League, acquitted themselves with dignity and professionalism, conceding just once, to Largie Ramazani's second half header.

Although the Sulphurites have been knocked out of the competition, Weaver says it is an experience he and his players can remember fondly.

Speaking at full-time, the long-serving boss said: "Immensely proud of the whole evening. I thought the players were right on it. There was a lot of emotions in the build up, a massive moment on our journey and we wanted to impress. With that brings some nerves as well. Going down the tunnel, fantastic atmosphere, that's what you want to perform and manage in front of. But you want the lads to be comfortable enough. After 15 minutes I thought they were digging in. It's sink or swim and they swam. So proud of each individual."

Harrogate are fourth-bottom of League Two and prior to their Elland Road visit, had one win in their last eight games but limited Leeds to few clear-cut opportunities during the first half. Mateo Joseph's effort from the edge of the area struck the base of the post, but Leeds' chances did not come as many had anticipated.

"I've seen a lot of Championship clubs come here and have to dig in. If it's good enough for Blackburn to retreat all 11 to within 30, 40 yards of goal then we have to be humble enough to do it," the Harrogate boss said with reference to his team's tactical setup.

"It's great to be able to come into an arena like Elland Road, what a noise. It's worth the graft. You need a leg up sometimes in this role. But I do hope one of the positives is the support. In the warm-up when the players were given an ovation, every name was cheered and that was new for us. Please come to see us against Cheltenham to sustain our life in the Football League, we need that vocal support. We had 4,000 for an away trip tonight, we'd love to have 4,000 regularly at home," Weaver added, making a plea to the club's fanbase.