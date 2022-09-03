Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Although the Bees ended up with a resounding victory and a comfortable lead, Frank was impressed with how Jesse Marsch’s men attacked and caused problems for their hosts.

And Aaronson in particular caught the Dane’s eye.

A summer signing from RB Salzburg, US Men’s National Team star Aaronson has hit the ground running in the Premier League, showing himself to be capable of finding pockets of space and beating players, while fulfilling the defensive requirements of Marsch’s system.

It was the youngster’s intense pressing that forced Edouard Mendy into a howler, giving Aaronson his first goal in the English top flight, and he has been among Leeds’ best operators since the season began.

“I think they're really good,” said Frank.

"With a narrow front four combining and tricky players, good players. Aaronson - what a player, what a player, that's a top buy for Leeds. So I think we defended that a little bit bad, but also creit to Leeds.”

Leeds’ front four, which included Joe Gelhardt from the start and, in the second half, Patrick Bamford, did fashion a number of chances but squandered them too, as calamitous defending cost them dearly at Brentford Community Stadium.

TOP BUY - Brentford boss Thomas Frank has heaped praise on Leeds United youngster Brenden Aaronson, a £25m summer transfer window arrival from RB Salzburg. Pic: Getty

Frank praised the Whites for changing the way he set his side up.

“That's also why I changed to a 5-3-2, that’s normally our coaching system to close the game down, which we still struggled with so credit to Leeds.” he said.