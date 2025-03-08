Manor Solomon has been talking targets ahead of today’s clash at Portsmouth.

A Leeds United points target has been discussed - and Whites star Manor Solomon is a man on a mission in the bid to achieve it.

Seven goals and seven assists from Tottenham loanee Solomon have helped Leeds to the top of the Championship with 11 games left, starting with Sunday’s lunchtime kick-off at Portsmouth.

Solomon is now determined to further add to his tally to help his team achieve the points needed to seal automatic promotion back to the Premier League at the second time of asking.

Farke’s Whites currently find themselves on 76 points - a tally Solomon admits his men are very pleased with.

That, though, admits Solomon will mean nothing if not added to, the winger admitting that points targets have been discussed but with a game by game view to achieving them.

Speaking to LUTV, Solomon was pressed on Leeds still having another 33 points to play for and whether the required number of points had been discussed.

Solomon declared: "We have talked about it but we want to look game by game. We know we have now three more games until the national team break and we want to get the most points that we can.

"We know there are going to be some tough games there and they are not going to be easy games so we need to give our all and to make sure that we go to the national team breaks in the same place that we are now.

"It (75 points) is not enough. We know. We are super happy with where we are right now but it's not enough, we know it.

"We need to win many more games, we need to achieve many more points. It's not going to be easy but we believe in ourselves that we can get the job done. There's a lot of work to be done and we are looking forward to doing it."

Pressed on his own tally of seven goals and seven assists, Solomon declared: "Of course, there are 11 games to go so I want to add more goals, more assists, I want to help more, to help the team get its goal and I am sure it will happen until the end of the season."