Weston McKennie's 'growth' after Leeds United as Juventus boss issues loan verdict

McKennie came in for heavy criticism for his performances while on loan at Leeds United last season

Weston McKennie is better for his disastrous loan spell with Leeds United in the Premier League last season. That’s the belief of Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri, who has seen growth in McKennie over the last few months but has challenged him to step up to the next level as the Italian giants go for the Serie A title.

The American international spent the second half of last season with Leeds and made 19 appearances for the club. He struggled to find any sort of consistent form, though, and as Leeds fell down the Premier League table, McKennie’s lacklustre performances ensured he came in for heavy criticism from supporters.

A permanent move to Elland Road never materialised and the midfielder was forced to return to Juventus in the hope of breathing life into his career. It seems he has managed to do exactly that this season in Turin, establishing himself as a member of Allegri’s squad in Turin and playing a key role.

McKennie has started 16 of Juventus’ 18 league games this season, with his two assists helping the Old Lady up to second in the league table, two points behind leaders Inter. Allegri has understandably been delighted with the reaction he has seen from the 25-year-old since his return to the Allianz Stadium, but the manager also believes he still has more to give.

"He has not changed, but grown,” Allegri said, as per Goal. “At Leeds he matured and came back with a great desire to stay and do well. He has five months ahead of him and he still has to do even better."