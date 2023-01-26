The 24-year-old United States man is the subject of transfer interest from Leeds United as the winter window enters its final week. McKennie has been linked with a Leeds switch, as well as reported interest from title-chasing Premier League table-toppers Arsenal.

McKennie’s father John, has taken to social networking site Twitter in order to defend his son after it was suggested he would not be suitable for a transfer to the Gunners this month.

Twitter user @arkabagchi24 said: “McKennie is nowhere close to being technically good enough for Arteta's side. He doesn't have the creative passing IQ, or the positional IQ. I think Musah is a better American to sign if they want depth for Xhaka's position.”

McKennie Snr. responded: “What are you smoking so I can get some!” hitting back at the Arsenal supporter, before adding that the 24-year-old does not listen to ‘couch pundits’.

Arsenal fans also questioned the former Schalke midfielder’s injury history, to which McKennie Snr. replied: “That’s because he doesn’t complain about small injuries and goes hard until he absolutely needs medical! I can appreciate a lad like this on my team!”

Leeds are in the market for a central midfielder in McKennie’s mould: aggressive out of possession, dynamic and energetic between both boxes and a goal threat on occasion, following the departure of Mateusz Klich earlier this month.

Azzedine Ounahi is also an option Leeds have considered but look set to hold off on signing the Moroccan whose asking price has increased since his performances en route to the World Cup semi-finals late last year.