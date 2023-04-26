McKennie has released a statement on social media following backlash to comments made on a ‘Twitter Space’ live-stream yesterday. The midfielder did not partake but was the subject of discussion, which had approximately 800 concurrent listeners at its peak, between Leeds fans and a social media account claiming to be a close friend of McKennie’s.

During the live-stream, McKennie’s supposed associate responded to a supporter’s plea for the 24-year-old to display the same level of effort as USMNT teammate Tyler Adams by stating it was ‘not his style’, which was poorly received by the United fanbase. In addition, comments were made regarding the ability of McKennie’s Leeds teammates.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The account in question has previously come in for scrutiny by Leeds fans on social media for questioning the commitment of United loanee McKennie during recent heavy defeats, as well as his decision to sign in January.

Leeds United's Weston McKennie prior to the Premier League match at the City Ground, Nottingham. Picture date: Sunday February 5, 2023. (Picture credit: Mike Egerton/PA)

"I just wanted to clarify that things said yesterday have not come from me,” McKennie said on Wednesday morning. “When people you know look to defend you, they generally do it from a place of love but if I have something I want to say it will come directly from me.

"As always the support in Elland Road yesterday was amazing. Lets [sic] fight together for the next 5 games and keep this club where it belongs. #marchingontogether”, he added, reasserting his commitment to the cause.