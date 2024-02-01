Kalvin Phillips has stepped straight into West Ham United's starting XI to take on Bournemouth this evening. After a long and drawn out transfer saga, Phillips completed a loan move from Manchester City to the London Stadium last Friday.

After spending just under a week training with his new teammates, Phillips has been selected to start tonight's Premier League clash in east London. It represents the ex-Leeds United man's first league start since the final day of last season, after watching most of the campaign so far from the Manchester City bench.

Phillips, who will wear the number 11 shirt for the Hammers, starts in a midfield that includes James Ward-Prowse, Edson Alvarez and Tomas Soucek and he'll be keen to make an instant impression and tie down the spot for the remainder of the campaign. With Euro 2024 fast approaching, England manager Gareth Southgate will certainly be monitoring his progress at West Ham closely.

Leeds fans may also be interested to see Ben Johnson named in the starting XI by Moyes. Johnson has struggled for game time throughout the campaign and that lack of minutes saw him linked away to a number of clubs over the course of the January window.

The Whites were one of the outfits said to be keen on the right-back, but a move never materialised and it has recently been reported that the club plan to offer him a new deal in order to keep him at the London Stadium beyond the end of the season. As such, he'll be keen to prove a point against the Cherries, who have Leeds loanee Luis Sinisterra to call on off the bench this evening.