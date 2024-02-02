Watch more of our videos on Shots!

David Moyes admits West Ham United might have take things slow with Kalvin Phillips following his nightmare debut on Thursday night. Phillips, who completed his loan from Manchester City last week, was thrown straight into the deep end by Moyes this week with the midfielder named in the Hammers' starting XI to take on Bournemouth in the Premier League.

However, the ex-Leeds United man committed a huge mistake within the first three minutes of the game to gift the Cherries a lead. Attempting to find his goalkeeper with a back pass on the edge of the West Ham box, Phillips could only watch on as Dominic Solanke nipped in and poked the ball home.

West Ham equalised through James Ward-Prowse shortly before Phillips was replaced by Danny Ings in the 68th minute, but they couldn't find the winner with the game finishing 1-1. It remains to be seen whether Phillips will keep his spot in the side for this weekend's clash against Manchester United at Old Trafford, but should he be given the chance, the England international will be keen to set the record straight against the Red Devils.

“It’s not a goal we concede too often and it gave them a leg up,” Moyes said after the game. "Then we had to perform and we weren’t at a level to do that. It wasn’t as good as it should have been.