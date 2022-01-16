Struijk has missed United's last six games, not featuring after suffering a foot injury in training and last appearing in the 1-0 win at home to Crystal Palace at the end of November.

But the 22-year-old returns straight into the starting line up for today's clash against the Hammers for which record signing Rodrigo also returns from injury to the bench.

Rodrigo has also not featured since the triumph against the Eagles, the Spaniard suffering from bilateral heel pain.

Patrick Bamford, though, is still missing, the striker having now missed United's last six games.

Bamford was due to start last weekend's FA Cup clash at the Irons having recovered from a hamstring injury but found himself back on the sidelines due to picking up an injury below his hip in training.

The other changes to the side that started last weekend's FA Cup clash at West Ham see Raphinha, Adam Forshaw and Stuart Dallas all start as Lewis Bate, Leo Hjelde, the injured Sam Greenwood and the suspended Diego Llorente drop out of the side.

Youngsters Bate and Hjelde drop to the bench which also features 15-year-old Archie Gray.

For Leeds, Kalvin Phillips (hamstring), Liam Cooper (hamstring), Jamie Shackleton (Achilles), Charlie Cresswell (shoulder), Tyler Roberts (muscle), Joe Gelhardt (ankle) and Greenwood (knee) are all injured whilst Llorente and also Roberts are suspended, the pair serving a one-game ban for amassing five yellow cards before the cut off point.

Crysencio Summerville is also absent and Whites head coach Bielsa said this week that the winger had hurt his clavicle.

Junior Firpo starts after coming off against the Hammers last weekend following a collision with Illan Meslier and a blow to the head.

David Moyes has named an unchanged West Ham side, the only changes coming on the bench as Ryan Fredericks and Sonny Perkins come in for Harrison Ashby and Pierre Ekwah.

Tomas Soucek and club captain Mark Noble are still missing along with Saïd Benrahma who is on international duty with Algeria in the Africa Cup of Nations plus injured defensive duo Kurt Zouma and Angelo Ogbonna.

Leeds United: Meslier, Ayling, Koch, Struijk, Firpo, Forshaw, Dallas, Klich, Raphinha, Harrison, James. Subs: Klaesson, Hjelde, Moore, Kenneh, Jenkins, Bate, Gray, McKinstry, Rodrigo.

West Ham United: Fabianski, Coufal, Dawson, Diop, Cresswell; Rice, Lanzini, Fornals, Vlasic, Bowen; Antonio. Subs: Areola, Johnson, Masuaku, Alese, Fredericks, Kral, Yarmolenko, Okoflex, Perkins.

Referee: Mike Dean.