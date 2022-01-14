West Ham United v Leeds United: Marcelo Bielsa press conference LIVE - injury updates and January transfer window latest
Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa is facing the media today ahead of Sunday's Premier League clash against West Ham United at the London Stadium.
The two sides are meeting for the second time in eight days having locked horns in the FA Cup third at the London Stadium last Sunday afternoon.
Goals from Manuel Lanzini and Jarrod Bowen saw the Irons to a 2-0 victory in a game for which Leeds had nine players out injured, Sam Greenwood then adding himself to that list by picking up an injury during defeat to the Irons.
Junior Firpo was also forced off after taking a knock to the head from Illan Meslier but has since reported that he is fine to feature in Sunday's league clash against the Hammers for which Diego Llorente and the injured Tyler Roberts are both suspended.
Bielsa will be speaking to the press at noon today and everything that is said by the Argentine will follow here.
West Ham v Leeds United - Marcelo Bielsa press conference LIVE
Last updated: Friday, 14 January, 2022, 11:21
- Hammers and Whites meet in 2pm kick-off on Sunday
- Irons beat visiting Leeds 2-0 in FA Cup third round last weekend
- Marcelo Bielsa left with ten injuries after cup defeat
- Diego Llorente and injured Tyler Roberts suspended
- Bielsa speaking to the media at 12 noon
Welcome to our live blog for coverage of Marcelo Bielsa’s pre-West Ham press conference which is being held at noon. Everything that is said by the Whites boss will follow here, injuries top of the list, closely followed by a January transfer window update and most likely Bielsa’s take on sending Cody Drameh out on loan. Stay tuned.