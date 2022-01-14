West Ham United v Leeds United: Marcelo Bielsa press conference LIVE - injury updates and January transfer window latest

FIFTH MEETING: Between West Ham boss David Moyes, left, and Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa, right. Graphic by Graeme Bandeira.

The two sides are meeting for the second time in eight days having locked horns in the FA Cup third at the London Stadium last Sunday afternoon.

Goals from Manuel Lanzini and Jarrod Bowen saw the Irons to a 2-0 victory in a game for which Leeds had nine players out injured, Sam Greenwood then adding himself to that list by picking up an injury during defeat to the Irons.

Junior Firpo was also forced off after taking a knock to the head from Illan Meslier but has since reported that he is fine to feature in Sunday's league clash against the Hammers for which Diego Llorente and the injured Tyler Roberts are both suspended.

Bielsa will be speaking to the press at noon today and everything that is said by the Argentine will follow here.

