West Ham United under-23s 5 Leeds United under-23s 1 recap: Mateo Joseph opens Whites account
Leeds United's under-23s are in Premier League Cup action away at West Ham United today, and you can keep up to date with all of the developments here.
The young Hammers and Whites are locking horns in the last 16 of the competition and a home clash against Fulham awaits the winners in the quarter-finals.
Today's contest is a 4pm kick-off at Rush Green Stadium and our live blog below will provide live match updates after early team news and the confirmed line ups.
United's under-23s are in action twice this week as Andy Taylor's side are away at Brighton on Friday afternoon in a Premier League Two Division One clash.
West Ham under-23s 5 Leeds United under-23s 1 - FULL TIME
Last updated: Monday, 11 April, 2022, 17:54
- Premier League Cup last 16 clash
- 4pm kick-off at Rush Green Stadium
Full time
West Ham 5 Leeds 1
Sutcliffe attempt
90 + 3: Cuts in from the right but low shot saved from 20 yards out
Three minutes added time
90: As VDH makes yet another save
Chance West Ham
90: Good save by VDH to deny Okoflex his hat-trick
One last Leeds chance
90: Down the left, Snowdon to Allen with a pullback to Joseph whose low shot is blocked
Team bus
89: Has just turned up, Leeds have battled well and until the end but the young Hammers too good
88: Has caused loads of bother from right back for the Hammers, a good player
Longelo with the fifth
A fine finsh.
Goal West Ham
84: Leeds carved open and a fine shot sent into the roof of the net
Goal West Ham
81: Perkins into the top right